Met officers guilty of gross misconduct over offensive WhatsApp messages
Eight serving and former Metropolitan Police officers have been found guilty of gross misconduct over offensive messages shared in a WhatsApp group.
The "discriminatory and offensive" messages included some that made fun of Katie Price's disabled son.
The officers, seven men and one woman, were found to have sent sexist, racist, homophobic and transphobic messages between May 2016 and June 2018.
They also failed to challenge other group members' conduct, a panel found.
Messages also allegedly "applauded sexual violence against women", the fifth day of a hearing in central London was told.
The hearing concerned former Sgt Luke Thomas, former acting Sgt Luke Allen, former PC Kelsey Buchan, former PC Carlo Francisco, former PC Lee South, former PC Darren Jenner, PC Glynn Rees, and "Officer B", who has been granted anonymity.
