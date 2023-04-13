South Western Railway urges passengers to avoid London Waterloo
- Published
South Western Railway has issued a do not travel message for customers attempting to travel to and from London Waterloo.
It comes after a major signalling problem on Thursday morning.
A significantly reduced service is operating on a very limited number of lines and disruption is expected until the end of the day.
Fourteen out of London Waterloo's 24 platforms are currently closed, the rail firm said.
Peter Williams, SWR's customer and commercial director, said: "We are very sorry for the disruption this morning.
"Due to a major signalling problem, which is still under investigation, we are advising customers not to attempt to travel to or from London Waterloo this morning.
"While the problem is in the Waterloo area we do expect the wider network to be affected as trains and their crews will be displaced".
Two services per hour are running between Reading and London, whilst other stations including Queenstown Road and Hampton Court have no service at all.
London Waterloo is the busiest railway station in Britain with 41.4 million passengers travelling through the station every year.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk