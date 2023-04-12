ULEZ expansion: Judicial review to be held over plans
A judicial review is to be held into the planned expansion of the Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) across London.
Five Conservative-led councils - Bexley, Bromley, Harrow, Hillingdon and Surrey - started legal action over the expanded scheme which is due to begin at the end of August.
The High Court has granted for the case to proceed on two out of four grounds of their appeal.
The hearing is expected to take place in July.
