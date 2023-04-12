Chingford stabbing: Two teens held on suspicion of murder
Two boys, aged 15 and 16, have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a teenager was stabbed to death in east London.
The 17-year-old was found fatally injured on Longshaw Road in Chingford on Monday night. He died at the scene.
The Met said the two boys had been detained by officers at an address in Chingford on Wednesday morning.
They were taken to a north London police station where they remain in custody.
The 17-year-old's family has been informed while a post-mortem examination and formal identification will take place in due course, police said.
Det Ch Insp Larry Smith, from the Met's Specialist Crime Command, said the investigation was continuing "at pace" and renewed an appeal for witnesses to come forward.
"This incident has had a devastating impact on the victim's friends and family and I'd ask for their privacy to be respected at this difficult time," he added.
