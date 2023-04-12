Man FaceTimed his ex-girlfriend while killing grandfather
A 25-year-old man has admitted killing his grandfather in an attack in south-east London, during which the defendant FaceTimed his ex-girlfriend.
Jack Forde denied murdering Christopher Martin, 74, but admitted manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility, which was accepted by the prosecution.
During the May 2021 attack, at the home the two shared, in New Cross, Forde video-called his ex-girlfriend who witnessed some of the violence.
Forde is due to be sentenced on 12 May.
Mr Martin was found by emergency services critically injured at their home on 28 May 2021.
A post-mortem examination revealed he died from blunt force trauma to the head, chest and abdomen.
After his arrest, Forde was noted to have been behaving in an erratic way and was taken to hospital, the Old Bailey heard.
Judge Anthony Leonard ordered a psychiatric report to be prepared in time for the sentencing hearing.
