Ian Wright opens new pitch at former primary school
- Published
Former England striker Ian Wright has opened a new football pitch at his old school in south-east London.
The ground at Turnham Academy in Brockley is weather-proof and floodlit, and includes a mural of Wright and his former teammate David Rocastle.
Called the Rocky and Wrighty Arena, it is overlooked by the estate which the pair grew up on.
It has been funded by the Football Foundation, the Premier League and the FA.
Inaugurating the pitch, Wright said: "For me, it's more than a pitch, it's a tribute to my dear friend, David Rocastle, which I hope will inspire more young people to fall in love with football.
"We used to spend hours kicking a ball about and now these kids have a proper pitch to play on. It's so exciting for them!"
Speaking about his time at the school, he added: "We used to rush at break time to get the two goals, because if not you'd have kick the ball against the wall which no one wanted to do, I remember playing a lot of football in that playground."
The Arsenal legend also paid tribute to his former teacher Sydney Pigden who he said "changed my life".
"He saw me outside the classroom for the third time that week and he recognised something in me that needed help and from the time he done that my life changed, for the better," he said.
Miz Mann, headteacher at Turnham Academy, said the pitch would be "game-changing" for pupils, with facilities which could be used all-year round.
She added: "Ian and David's legacy as former pupils mean a great deal to this school. I hope their success and Ian's dedication to honouring his friend's memory will inspire everyone who comes to play here.
"You never know, the next Rocky and Wrighty might be playing on this pitch right now."
Robert Sullivan, chief executive of the Football Foundation, said: "Whether you end up playing for Arsenal and England, or just enjoying a kickabout with friends, having access to a great place to play is the vital start point for anyone's football journey."
