Beckton blaze: Boy, 16, arrested after girl dies in flat fire
A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 14-year-old girl died in a fire at a block of flats in east London.
The girl died at the scene and five other people were injured and taken to hospital following the blaze on Thursday, the Metropolitan Police said.
Officers were called to the flats in Tollgate Road, Beckton, at about 17:30 BST.
Detectives are treating the fire as arson.
Ch Supt Simon Crick said his thoughts were with the girl's family and friends.
"Incidents such as these send shockwaves through our communities and I don't underestimate the impact this will have in the local area and beyond," he said.
