Brain tumour awareness art exhibition opens in London
An exhibition which uses art to raise awareness about living with a brain tumour has opened in north London.
The 10-day exhibit, called Time, opened at the Business Design Centre in Islington, on Thursday.
Works featured have been created by people living with brain tumours, as well as others who have lost friends or relatives. A range of posthumous artworks are also on display.
Many will be sold when the exhibit ends with the proceeds going to charity.
The exhibition has been put together by The Brain Tumour Charity.
According to the charity, over 12,000 people are diagnosed with a brain tumour in the UK every year, with just 12% of adults surviving for five years after diagnosis.
It's also estimated that about 500 children are diagnosed each year.
Pieces by more than 130 artists feature, including contributions from Canada, Israel and the US.
Ed Worley - known as Opake - has donated a number of artworks having watched a close family friend battle a brain tumour.
He describes his style as the "disintegration of pop culture".
"Just being able to support and donate a piece of my art to this incredible charity is such a small gesture, but which I hope will go towards raising those all-important funds which are so needed," he said.
The multi-award winning artist Antonio Russo - known as Stony - passed away from a brain tumour in 2022. A range of his artworks are also on display.
Stony fundraised for The Brain Tumour Charity after his father passed away in 2007, also from a brain tumour.
The exhibition includes a range of limited edition works he created, including helmets inspired by his love for motor-racing.
He is said to have lived by the motto: "You only live once, but if you do it right, once is enough."
The exhibition runs until 15 April and is free to enter.
