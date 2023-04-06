Mitcham shooting: Police name victim in murder inquiry
A man shot and killed in south London has been named as Tyrese Miller, 22.
The Met Police said officers were called at about 02:25 BST on Tuesday to Croydon Road, Mitcham, where they found an injured man. He died in hospital.
Although formal identification is yet to take place, the Met said that it is confident the victim is Mr Miller.
"Our thoughts are with Mr Miller's family who are understandably devastated by their loss," said Dt Ch Insp Wayne Jolley.
"Our job is to get the answers they deserve and our investigation is already progressing at pace."
Mr Miller was taken to hospital by the London Ambulance Service in the early hours of 4 April, but died a short time later.
Dt Ch Insp Jolley appealed for dashcam footage of the Croydon Road area from Tuesday morning, and urged people to report information to the police online.
