Woman killed in Wimbledon house fire
A woman thought to be in her 70s has been killed in a house fire in south-west London.
About 60 firefighters were called out to the end-of-terrace house on Rotherwood Close in Wimbledon just before 23:00 BST on Tuesday.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, the Met Police said. Officers are working to locate and inform her next of kin.
About a dozen people were evacuated from surrounding homes as a precaution.
A spokesperson for the London Fire Brigade (LFB) said that both the ground and first floors of the property were destroyed, and half of the roof was damaged.
"Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus rescued a woman from the first floor of the property," they said. "Sadly, she was pronounced dead at the scene.
"A woman from a neighbouring property was treated by London Ambulance Service crews for smoke inhalation."
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
