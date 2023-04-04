Man suffers serious injuries in London plane crash
- Published
A man suffered "life-changing or life-threatening injuries" when a light aircraft crashed in woodland in north-east London, the Met Police has said.
London Ambulance Service (LAS) was called to the crash at 12:06 BST near Damyns Hall Aerodrome in Upminster.
London Fire Brigade (LFB) said it found a man and a woman trapped inside the aircraft in nearby woodland.
An air ambulance was dispatched and the man and woman were taken to hospital.
It is understood the crash happened shortly after the aircraft took off from the aerodrome.
An LFB spokesperson said: "Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters from Hornchurch, Wennington, East Ham, Dagenham and surrounding fire stations attended the scene.
"Firefighters worked with partners to release a man and a woman trapped inside a lightweight aircraft in woodland near the aerodrome. They were both taken to hospital by road and air ambulance crews."
A spokesperson for LAS said: "We sent numerous resources to the scene including three ambulances, a medic in a response car, two incident response officers and members of our Hazardous Area Response Team."
LFB said the incident had been declared over, but the Met said emergency services remained on the scene.
