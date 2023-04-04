Murder investigation after man shot in Mitcham
A murder investigation has been launched after a man was shot in south London.
The Met Police said it was called at about 02:25 BST, when officers found an injured man in Croydon Road in Mitcham, near Beddington Lane.
The man, aged in his 20s, was taken to hospital by the London Ambulance Service but died a short time later.
The Met said a crime scene remained in place and no arrests had been made.
The force added it had not yet been able to inform the man's next of kin.
