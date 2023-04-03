Newham Council unveils Covid memorial garden
- Published
A memorial garden dedicated to residents who died with Covid-19 has been unveiled by Newham Council.
Located at Plaistow park, east London, the park features different planting areas, bespoke artwork and three hand-crafted totem poles.
More than 1,000 Newham residents lost their lives to Covid 19, according to the council.
The garden was officially opened to the public at a ceremony earlier on Monday.
As well as remembering those who died, the garden commemorates frontline service workers and volunteers who helped the people of Newham across the pandemic.
Over 650 residents volunteered with Newham Council's #HelpNewham initiative to support the borough's most vulnerable, and there were more than 500 "Covid-19 Champions" who helped distribute information and advice to their communities.
The garden was designed by Jon Sheaff & Associates and local artist Matt Ponting alongside Plaistow Community Neighbourhood.
Ahead of the unveiling, Newham Council said: "We hope that the new Memorial Garden in Plaistow Park will be a place where those who lost loved ones during the pandemic will find solace.
"This memorial is a lasting tribute where all generations are invited to visit, sit, reflect and remember."