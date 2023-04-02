London violence: Hundreds protest over rise in violence in Croydon
Hundreds of people have gathered in Croydon to take a stand against violence following a recent rise in violent incidents in the borough.
Four young people have been stabbed in the past two weeks and two firearms have been discharged.
The protest was attended by local residents, community leaders, politicians and the police.
Organiser Anthony King said: "No matter what people's backgrounds are, we all want to keep our children safe."
Speakers at the event called for action to prevent young people from carrying knives.
The rally was organised in response to attacks on Church Street, on the High Street and on Elmwood Road in west Croydon. The children involved in the attacks on Church Street were aged 13 and 14. None of the attacks were fatal.
It has been 16 months since a young person died after being stabbed in the borough; in 2021 it was the worst borough in London as five teenagers were murdered there.
The recent violence has concerned the community.One attendee said she was really worried about young people in the area while another woman said: "We just want to have a safe place for our children to walk the streets.
"I'm just so passionate about it. I'm just here to make a stand."
