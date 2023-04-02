Wayne Couzens should not get pension, London mayor says
Sarah Everard's killer Wayne Couzens could be in line for a £7,000-a-year police pension, says Mayor of London Sadiq Khan - who has called for the ex-officer to be stripped of the benefit.
Couzens, 50, was given a whole-life sentence for murdering Ms Everard in 2021 while employed by the Met Police.
Mr Khan has successfully applied to strip Couzens of pension payments earned while at the London force.
But he believes Couzens qualifies for other payments due to his previous job.
Couzens joined the Civil Nuclear Constabulary (CNC) in 2011 and served seven years before transferring to the Met in 2018.
Police regulations provide a process for taking away an officer's pension if they are convicted of an offence likely to damage trust in the service.
But the Civil Nuclear Constabulary - a special force which guards nuclear facilities - is overseen by the UK Atomic Energy Authority and, ultimately, Energy Secretary Grant Shapps.
Mr Khan has written to Mr Shapps, saying only the government can stop Couzens one day receiving money from the CNC.
According to the mayor of London's letter, seen by the BBC, Home Secretary Suella Braverman has issued a certificate of forfeiture for Couzens' Met pension.
But Mr Khan says the CNC portion of the pension "sits outside the normal police pension regulations".
"I seek your assurance that you will take all possible steps to ensure that Couzens is stripped of his pension," Mr Khan wrote. "This is what the public would rightly expect."
A spokesperson for Mr Khan said: "It would be totally unacceptable if Couzens remains entitled to a single penny of his pension - it would be very difficult for his victims and the wider public to comprehend."
Mr Shapps has agreed that Couzens should get nothing, saying his "horrendous crime shocked the nation".
He said he supported a recommendation from the CNC that Couzens be stripped of his benefit - and said he would seek an urgent update on the situation from the pensions administrator.
Couzens was jailed in September 2021 for the kidnap, rape and murder of 33-year-old Ms Everard in March that year.
In February, he admitted three counts of indecent exposure, one of which he committed four days before killing Everard.