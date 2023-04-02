Burglars throwing toxic chemical during London raids, says Met
A masked gang has been breaking into homes across London and either threatening or spraying occupants with a corrosive liquid, Met Police said.
The four men have targeted properties in Brent Cross, Southall, Greenford and Harrow in the past week.
People aged between 20 and 70 have received hospital treatment after having the chemical thrown at them.
The suspects have been described as being dressed in dark clothing and wearing balaclavas and gloves.
They are believed to have fled in a dark-coloured vehicle, the Met said.
No arrests have been made but detectives were working "around the clock to try to identify the group", the forced added.
The incidents being linked by the force are:
- Wednesday, 23:15, Highfield Avenue, Brent Cross: Aggravated burglary when four men forced entry and threatened a woman in her 40s with a knife. An unknown substance was thrown at her.
- Wednesday, 23:40, Flamsted Avenue, Harrow: Four men forced entry into a home and stole jewellery. No reports of any injuries.
- Thursday, 22:56, Lady Margaret Road, Southall: Four men armed with a knife and a screwdriver sprayed a corrosive liquid into the face of a man. They stole a safe containing cash and jewellery. The man, in his 70s, was taken to hospital with facial injuries.
- Friday, 20:45, Harrowdene Road, Harrow: Four men forced entry and threatened the occupant with a liquid. Jewellery and other items were stolen.
- Friday, 21:00, Greenford Road, Greenford: Three women, one in her 60s and two in their 20s, were assaulted with a corrosive substance by a group that had broken in. They were taken to hospital for their injuries.
Det Sgt Huss Ahmed said: "Local people have been rightly concerned following a number of incidents that have been reported online and on social media. We of course share that concern."
He advised people to be "vigilant" and called for anyone with information to contact the Met.
"Stay alert to your surroundings at night, keep doors locked and windows closed, and monitor any doorbell and security camera systems to check on any suspicious activity," he said.
