Bromley shopping centre: Four police officers injured in disorder
- Published
Four police officers have been injured while dispersing a large group of youths in southeast London.
The Met Police was called at 15:07 BST to reports of disorder at The Glades shopping centre, in Bromley.
A large group of youths was behaving in an anti-social manner and refusing to disperse, the force said.
Five young people have been arrested on suspicion of assaulting police and affray. One young person was arrested for breaching a dispersal order.
They were taken to a south London police station and a dispersal order is in place for Bromley town centre until 06:00 on Saturday.
The injuries to the officers were non-life threatening, the force added.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.