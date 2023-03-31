Bromley shopping centre: Four police officers injured in disorder

The Glades shopping centre in BromleyGetty Images
Four officers were injured while dispersing a large group of young people, The Met Police said

Four police officers have been injured while dispersing a large group of youths in southeast London.

The Met Police was called at 15:07 BST to reports of disorder at The Glades shopping centre, in Bromley.

A large group of youths was behaving in an anti-social manner and refusing to disperse, the force said.

Five young people have been arrested on suspicion of assaulting police and affray. One young person was arrested for breaching a dispersal order.

They were taken to a south London police station and a dispersal order is in place for Bromley town centre until 06:00 on Saturday.

The injuries to the officers were non-life threatening, the force added.

