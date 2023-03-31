Lives at risk over e-bike battery conversions - LFB
Londoners are buying cheap lithium batteries online and converting bicycles into e-bikes, putting lives at risk, London Fire Brigade (LFB) says.
Last year, the fire service was called out to 87 fires involving e-bikes, up from 49 in 2021.
Batteries that may not adhere to UK safety regulations are "more likely to fail and catch fire", a spokesperson for the brigade said on Twitter.
It is "concerned" that some conversion kits could be putting people at risk.
Faulty batteries can also swell out of shape, make a hissing or cracking sound, emit a strong smell and smoke, and fail to hold their charge.
"In 2023 we've been called to, on average, an e-bike or e-scooter fire once every two days," LFB said.
Conversion kits allow people to fix an electric motor to their bicycle, but some are sold without a battery.
This leads people to buy them separately, sometimes from a different, cheaper seller, the brigade said.
"Buying batteries second-hand means you may be buying a battery that is already damaged and a fire risk," it added.
"DIY installations can also lead to damage of the kit, increasing the chances of battery failure and the likelihood of a fire."
The brigade recommended that Londoners hired a professional to carry out the conversion.
