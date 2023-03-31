London's East End: Police investigating attacks on businesses arrest man
Police investigating hammer attacks on a number of businesses in London's East End have arrested a man in his 30s.
The Met said the arrest on Friday was made in connection with criminal damage to two properties on the Isle of Dogs.
The force has launched an ongoing investigation into criminal damage at a number of venues across Hackney and Tower Hamlets.
Officers from several London boroughs and the City of London Police are involved, the Met added.
Vandalism and burglaries have soared in Bethnal Green and Hackney in recent months with business windows smashed by hammers, according to the force.
A flower shop was targeted on 5 February in Hackney. CCTV footage showed an intruder stealing an empty cash drawer and till monitor after smashing the shop window with a hammer.
The owner of Grace and Thorn told BBC London: "It's like my home. I couldn't even look at the CCTV of the first guy entering. It's just too upsetting."
She said that she had seen "lots of petty crime" on Hackney Road during the 11 years that she had been open, but "not something this violent".
Repeatedly targeted
Seven windows were smashed at a restaurant on Cambridge Heath Road, Bethnal Green on 8 March.
Richard Baker, co-owner of Flat Earth Pizzas, said it was "devastating".
"It's not good for business," he said. "We were on the verge of saying we're going to close down."
He said it was the third time in six months that the restaurant had its windows broken.
Mr Baker and his partner and co-owner Sarah Brading said they were hoping to crowdfund £15,000, some of which would be used to buy electric shutters to protect the restaurant's frontage.
Ongoing investigation
The Met said officers were involved from a number of boroughs as well as the City of London Police in response.
Acting Ch Insp Dave Hodges said: "I understand and acknowledge the personal and economic costs these incidents have had on their victims and can reassure you that the Metropolitan Police service is committed to bringing all offenders to justice."
Tower Hamlets Council said that it would be funding extra police patrols in the area and Hackney Council said it was reminding officers to be extra vigilant.
Police said six windows were smashed at a premises on East Ferry Road, on the Isle of Dogs, on 23 March, and a window at another premises on Selsdon Way was smashed on 27 March.
A man in his 30s was arrested on Friday for criminal damage in relation to the two incidents and enquiries are continuing, the Met confirmed.
