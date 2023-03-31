New 20mph speed limit for five of London's boroughs
New 20mph speed limits have been introduced across on stretches of roads in five London boroughs.
The new limits are in place on 17 miles (28km) of red routes in Camden, Islington, Hackney, Haringey and Tower Hamlets.
The move comes in a bid to improve road safety.
Transport for London (TfL) said: "Speed continues to be a factor in almost half of fatal collisions in London and this is not acceptable."
The new speed limits are part of the London mayor's Vision Zero plan to eliminate road deaths and serious injury.
TfL has accelerated the roll-out so that, by 2024, about 125 miles (220km) of its roads will have a 20mph speed limit.
Almost all roads in the five boroughs will now be subject to the 20mph limit.
The plans have been met with resistance from some drivers who complain the new limit will make congestion in the capital worse.
'Totally impractical'
Steve McNamara, chair of the Licenced Taxi Drivers Association, told BBC Radio London: "On an awful lot of streets, it is totally impractical to drive at 20mph where there's no risk to pedestrians at all.
"Instead of a blanket approach, we need a sensible thought out plan. The number of vehicles are down, absolutely, but the congestion is up.
"The schemes that are being installed are increasing congestion and pollution."
Lilli Matson, chief safety, health and environment officer at TfL, said: "We have clear evidence this does not increase pollution or congestion.
"The introduction of these limits will lead to people driving more smoothly and steadily.
"This has benefits for not just safety but also pollution."
TfL data shows that 20mph limits within the congestion zone have led to a 25% reduction in deaths and serious injuries.
From 1 May 2020 to 30 June 2022, the number of collisions fell from 406 to 304 and the number of collisions resulting in death or serious injury decreased from 94 to 71.
TfL says it is working closely with the Met Police to increase its capacity to take enforcement against drivers and riders who speed.
It is estimated that this year, 2022/23, the police will enforce about 650,000 speeding offences, an increase of about 30% compared to the previous year.
