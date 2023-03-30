Chris Kaba: Met Police shooting case referred to CPS

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said: "Chris had his whole life ahead of him and his death has had a huge impact on Londoners, and in particular black Londoners, with anger, pain and fear felt across communities, along with a desire for change and justice."It was vital that the IOPC fully investigated all the evidence before making a decision, and now that they have referred this case to the CPS, I hope it will be considered as swiftly as possible."