Busiest RNLI station arrives under Waterloo Bridge
The busiest Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RLNI) station in the country has a new home.
The new facility next to Waterloo Bridge on the River Thames is due to be fully operational by the end of April.
London's Tower Lifeboat Station had its busiest ever year in 2022, launching 734 times and saving 21 lives.
The previous station on the Victoria Embankment, which had parts of its pontoon dating back to the Victorian era, was floated away in January.
The RNLI has been using HMS President, the Royal Naval Reserve's training facility underneath Tower Bridge, during the first quarter of 2023.
Tower Lifeboat Station manager Kevin Maynard said: "We are looking forward to our new much needed facilities which will mean we can continue the service we are known for, for many years to come.
"The crew are so excited to see their new station arrive and excited to continue our life saving work from this new modern base."
