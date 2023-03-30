RSPCA warning after skunk spotted in north London suburb
The RSPCA says skunks should not be kept as pets after one was spotted at a suburban north London bus stop.
The creature was filmed running up to a bus stop in Muswell Hill before scurrying away, in video on Twitter.
The nocturnal creature, which originates from North America, was seen during the early hours of the morning.
The RSPCA says it has not received any calls about the animal but has dealt with a number of call-outs to stray pet skunks in recent years.
Scientific officer at the organisation, Evie Button, said the strays had either escaped or been deliberately released to the wild.
"It is an offence under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981 to release these animals, or allow them to escape, into the wild because they are not a native species to the UK."
Skunks can grow to the size of a small cat, and spray an unpleasant sulphur scent when threatened.
Some are kept as pets in the UK, with private breeders dotted around the country, including in London, Ms Button said.
"We believe that people may buy exotic animals, such as skunks, with little idea of how difficult they can be to keep and sadly we can get called in when the novelty wears off and the commitment hits home," she added.
