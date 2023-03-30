Dagenham boy deaths: Woman denies murdering two young sons
A mother from east London has pleaded not guilty to murdering her two young sons, aged five and two.
Kara Alexander, 45, is accused of killing Marley Thomas and Elijah Thomas, who were discovered by their father at a property on Cornwallis Road, Dagenham, on 16 December 2022.
The ambulance service attended and confirmed Marley, five, and two-year-old Elijah were dead.
Ms Alexander appeared at the Old Bailey for the plea hearing on Thursday.
She denied two charges of murder on or before 16 December.
Another pre-trial hearing has been set for 18 May and Ms Alexander is set to stand trial at the Old Bailey from 10 July.
