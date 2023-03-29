Man with schizophrenia killed his grandmother, jury rules
A man with schizophrenia killed his 80-year-old grandmother two days after being released from a psychiatric hospital, an Old Bailey jury has found.
Subell Ali, 34, stabbed Somtera Bibi more than 20 times at the family home in Manor Park, east London, last April.
The jury was only required to decide if Mr Ali carried out the act due to the defendant being too ill to stand trial.
The prosecutor said Mr Ali's mental illness explained the killing "rather than any wickedness on his part".
"There is no other candidate for the killing," William Emlyn Jones KC said.
Ms Bibi had been sleeping in the living room at the home in Landseer Avenue, the court heard.
On the morning of 2 April 2022, Ms Bibi's daughter heard a "terrible scream" come from the living room and went to investigate, Mr Emlyn Jones said.
"As she came downstairs she saw the only other person downstairs was her son, Subell," Mr Emlyn Jones said.
The defendant's sister, Seema Ali, saw Mr Ali walk out of the house, 10 minutes before his arrest at a bus stop. He was wearing a top with his grandmother's blood on both sleeves.
The 34-year-old was detained under the Mental Health Act on the grounds he appeared to present a risk to himself and others.
The defendant had been released from a stay as an inpatient in a psychiatric hospital two days before the killing, the Old Bailey heard.
"One of the symptoms of the defendant's schizophrenia was that he would hear voices," Mr Emlyn Jones told the court. He said it seemed Mr Ali had been under the "imagined influence" of a person he called "Shahin Jahan" at the time.
