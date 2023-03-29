Venues closed in Tower Hamlets after knives and cannabis found
Two venues in east London have been closed down by police after a "large quantity of cannabis" and weapons were found at the properties.
Safer Neighbourhood Teams from the Met Police in Tower Hamlets executed two warrants on Tuesday.
They found a number of knives at the venues, on Commercial Street and Hessel Street, along with the drugs.
"This is in direct response to a rise in anti-social behaviour linked to both venues," a Met spokesperson said.
"A closure notice has been issued on both properties."
