Mayor announces free meals for children during holidays
The Mayor of London has announced a £3.5m one-off free meals scheme during school holidays and weekends for children from low-income families.
The mayor's office said the emergency funding was set to run for 12 months.
The money will go to charities and partners in the capital, with an estimated 6.9 million extra meals set to be provided under the plans.
More than two million children receive free school meals, the Department for Education (DfE) said.
The London scheme is due to begin in time for the Easter holidays.
The mayor's office announced its partnership with food charity The Felix Project, enabling the delivery of up to meals to children "of all ages" who are in the most need.
As part of the plans, funds will be given to the Mayor's Fund for London, which provides free meals to low-income families and young people through more than 340 community partners and 80 hubs.
The Felix Project, a charity that works to reduce food waste, will also receive investment to expand its ready-made and cook-at-home meal provision during school holidays
It follows similar schemes by London councils in Newham, Islington, Southwark and Tower Hamlets to offer free school meals to primary or secondary school pupils, alongside a free school meal scheme for primary pupils launched by the mayor of London last month.
Charlotte Hill OBE, CEO at The Felix Project, said it was "vital food provision continues during school holidays".
"We are delighted to receive this incredible support from the Mayor of London and will be working with The Mayor's Fund for London so we can provide this lifeline for the next year. I hope it will help low-income families to reduce the ever-increasing pressure on their budgets," she said.
A spokesperson for DfE said: "Over a third of pupils in England now receive free school meals in education settings, compared with one in six in 2010, and we have made a further investment in the National School Breakfast Programme to extend the programme for another year, backed by up to £30m."
