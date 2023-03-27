Zaian Aimable-Lina: Teen stabbed after in Croydon park confrontation, murder trial hears
- Published
A 15-year-old boy was fatally stabbed in a park after being confronted by another teenager who he had been sitting with, a court has heard.
Zaian Aimable-Lina was stabbed three times, including in the heart, during the attack in Croydon in December 2021.
At the Old Bailey, a 17-year-old boy, who cannot be identified because of his age, denies murder.
The court heard the defendant had joined Zaian's group of friends to smoke cannabis in Ashburton Park.
Prosecutor Jacob Hallam KC told the court according to the witnesses, the defendant dropped some cannabis on the ground and went into a derelict building in the park.
When he emerged, he approached Zaian and allegedly asked him: "Zs, have you beef with Little P?" before pulling out a knife and stabbing him.
'Significant' knife wounds
The victim ran away but was chased by the defendant through the park, Mr Hallam said.
Zaian was found by his friends lying on the ground, the jury was told.
Mr Hallam said Zaian's distressed friends flagged down a passing police car at about 19:00 GMT.
Officers were led by the "frightened and panicked" teenagers to where Zaian lay.
Despite the efforts of members of the ambulance service, he was pronounced dead at 19:36.
The prosecutor told jurors Zaian had three "significant" knife wounds; one to the left elbow which nicked the bone, a 1.6in (4cm) deep wound to the lower back, and a 4.7in (12cm) deep injury to the chest which punctured his heart and lung, causing "massive blood loss".
The defendant, who was 15 at the time, also denies possessing a blade.
The trial continues.
