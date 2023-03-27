HS2 Euston delays to cost more, National Audit Office warns
Delays linking up HS2 and Euston will mean extra costs and potentially even higher spending, the government spending watchdog has warned.
A 48-page report looking at the central London element of the much delayed high-speed line, concluded that a "reset" in 2020 had "not succeeded".
The National Audit Office said current plans for rebuilding Euston cost £4.8bn, some £2.2bn over budget.
The government said it wanted to give "best value for money to the taxpayer".
Earlier this month the government was criticised after announcing it was "prioritising" the initial services between Old Oak Common in west London's suburbs and Birmingham Curzon Street.
Presented as cost-saving measures amid high inflation, the changes would see services not stopping in Euston until 2035 at the earliest.
Until then passengers would be expected to travel for 30 minutes on the Elizabeth Line.
On Sunday, Levelling-Up Secretary Michael Gove refused to guarantee that HS2 will terminate at Euston, saying he did not know where the final London destination would be.
Asked on Channel 4's The Andrew Neil Show whether he could guarantee the train route would end in central London, Mr Gove said: "There is a debate about whether or not it should be Old Oak Common or Euston.
"The Old Oak Common area is a part of north-west London that requires levelling-up."
The National Audit Office warned that deferral of spending to manage inflationary pressures would lead to "additional costs and potentially to higher spend overall for the project".
'No further forward'
The transport secretary announced in March that the construction of the Birmingham to Crewe leg of HS2 would be delayed by two years.
In 2010, the overall project was expected to cost £33bn but is now expected to be £71bn.
Labour's Dame Meg Hillier, chairwoman of the Public Accounts Committee, said: "Attempts to reset the High Speed 2 Euston Station have failed.
"It is still unaffordable and no further forward than it was three years ago."
A DfT spokesperson said: "We remain committed to delivering HS2 from Euston to Manchester in a way that delivers the best value for money to the taxpayer.
"That's why we recently announced we will re-phase the Euston section of the project to manage inflationary pressures and work on an affordable design for the station.
"We will carefully consider the recommendations set out by the National Audit Office and will formally respond in due course."
