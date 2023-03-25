Funeral for WW2 veteran Flt Sgt Peter Brown moved as crowds expected
The funeral of one of the last black RAF World War Two veterans has had to be moved as too many people were expected to attend the service.
Organisers were inundated with requests to join the service for Flt Sgt Peter Brown, who died alone aged 96 in Maida Vale, west London.
The funeral had been due to take place in a 140-capacity chapel in Mortlake on Wednesday.
But Westminster City Council said a new date and venue were being arranged.
It follows a recent appeal for people to attend Fl Sgt Brown's funeral.
Council officials are working with the RAF and Ministry of Defence to ensure Flt Sgt Brown is given the "send-off he deserves".
Born in Jamaica in 1926, Flt Sgt Brown enlisted in the RAF Volunteer Reserve in September 1943.
He trained as a wireless operator/air gunner and was posted to RAF Scampton. After the war ended, he re-enlisted in the RAF, working as a signaller.
A Westminster City Council spokesperson said: "Details of the future date and venue are still being finalised but will be announced as soon as possible.
"We are looking to secure a venue closer to Mr Brown's home in Westminster."
The council said it believes the chapel would not hold the large number of people expected to turn up.
Lord Mayor of Westminster Hamza Taouzzale said he would be among those to attend the service.
"We owe him - and the many others like him - a huge debt of gratitude," he explained.
"His obvious modesty meant that we did not know of his actions until after his passing."
He added that "despite extensive efforts, no family members have been traced".
