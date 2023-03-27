Met Police safer schools officer jailed for child sex offences
A Met PC has been jailed for five years over a string of child sex offences.
PC Hussain Chehab, 22, previously admitted numerous offences including sexual activity with a girl aged 13-15 and making indecent images of a child.
He committed some of the offences while working as a Safer Schools Officer (SSO) at an Enfield secondary school.
Det Ch Supt Caroline Haines said PC Chehab, who was sentenced at Wood Green Crown Court on Friday, had "committed the vilest of offences".
On 24 January, he pleaded guilty to four counts of sexual activity with a girl aged 13-15, three counts of making indecent photographs of a child, and sexual communication with a child.
No evidence has been found linking any of PC Chehab's offending to his role, the Met said.
In addition to the jail sentence, he was also made the subject of a 10-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order and a 10-year restraining order.
The Met held an accelerated misconduct on 9 March, where he was dismissed from the force without notice.
'No place in the Met'
Det Ch Supt Haines, who is lead for policing in Enfield, said PC Chehab had "abused his position of trust in the most despicable of ways" and it was "right" that he had been "formally dismissed".
"We are committed to rooting out officers who do not belong in our ranks and it is abundantly clear that PC Chehab has no place in the Met."
She added PC Chehab was removed from his role as a SSO as soon as the allegations were made against him.
PC Chehab will be added to the Barred List held by the College of Policing.
