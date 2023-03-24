Belvedere deaths: Boys found with mum were strangled, inquest hears
Two young boys were found strangled and their mother discovered dead in the family's south-east London home, an inquest has heard.
The bodies of Nadja de Jager, 47, and her sons Alexander, nine, and Maximus, seven, were discovered at the home in Belvedere on 9 March.
The boys were found in an upstairs bedroom after police forced their way into the property, the inquest heard.
The Met is not looking for anyone else in connection with the investigation.
During the five-minute hearing at Croydon Coroner's Court, Det Insp Oliver Stride said Maximus had been found "on the bed while Alexander was lying on the floor next to the bed".
"The provisional cause of death for both of them was given as ligature compression to the neck pending further investigation," he said.
"Nadja's provisional cause of death was given as suspension."
Det Insp Stride said the boys' father, whose name was not released, had identified their bodies.
Senior coroner for south London, Sarah Ormond-Walshe, told the inquest there was "a police investigation in relation to all three deaths", and "the proceedings in this case are essentially adjourned".
The hearing is likely to conclude in six months, following which a decision will be made about whether a full inquest needs to take place.
