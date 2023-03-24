Amir Khan: Two men not guilty of spotting in robbery
Two men have been found not guilty of acting as spotters in the gunpoint robbery of boxer Amir Khan.
The former world champion 36, was forced to hand over a £70,000 watch as he and his wife left a restaurant in Leyton, east London, in April 2022.
Ismail Mohamed, 24, and Nurul Amin, 25, were cleared of helping gunman Dante Campbell, 20, and Ahmed Bana, 25, at Snaresbrook Crown Court.
Mr Mohamed and Mr Amin had denied conspiracy to rob.
A jury of five women and seven men deliberated for about two hours on Friday before clearing them both by unanimous verdicts.
Campbell, from Hornsey, north London; and Bana, from Tottenham, north London, who drove the robbers to and from the scene in a silver Mercedes coupe, have admitted their roles in the plot.
During the trial, Mr Khan told the court how looking down the barrel of a gun as he was robbed was scarier than any of his fights.
"[I was] really scared," he said. "I'm a sportsman, I'm a fighter. I have always been put in the toughest situations when I go into the ring and fight someone, but this was totally different; very, very scary."
'Buying cannabis'
Mr Mohamed and Mr Amin were accused of dining in the restaurant to keep track of Mr Khan's movements and relaying them by phone to Bana.
The pair were at the restaurant with Hamza Kulane, who was not on trial.
Mr Mohamed said Bana arranged with him to come to meet the group to buy cannabis but denied he alerted anyone that Mr Khan was at the restaurant.
He told the jury he had been scrolling through social media and had not heard of Mr Khan before.
He said it was Mr Kulane who pointed out that Mr Khan was at the restaurant when some sports fans spotted him and posed for photographs.
Mr Mohamed said he then told Bana about the sportsman's presence during a phone call.
On why a gunman later arrived at the scene, he told the court: "I do not know why he came. I do not know him.
"I do not know the reason he came over. I do not have his number."
The robbery, which lasted just seconds, was captured on CCTV footage played to the jury during the trial.
Khan, a unified world champion at light-welterweight, said he looked into the barrel of the gun when the robber pointed it in his face and told him: "Take off the watch."
Mr Mohamed's lawyer Rabah Kherbane said that the defendant gave "frank, honest evidence".
"They were legitimately out for dinner and you can see that on CCTV," he said.
He added: "Most of us sitting in a restaurant use our phones. Most of us flick through the internet. It's just so ridiculous to have to answer to using your phone when you're in a restaurant.
"We might have a laugh, sometimes, in court; that's fine, humour is human. But there's nothing funny about this young man being banged up for a year for something he didn't do. Nothing funny at all."
'Serious, traumatic incident'
In a closing speech, Zacharias Miah, Mr Amin's lawyer, said that the case against him was "so weak that it does not exist at all".
If the defendants were part of the plot then they were "the worst spotters in the world", he said.
Campbell and Bana will be sentenced on a date yet to be fixed.
Temp Cdr Owain Richards, lead for personal robbery in the Metropolitan Police, said that Mr Khan probably feared for his life during the "incredibly frightening" robbery.
"This was a serious, traumatic incident on Mr Khan and his family," he said.
"I cannot imagine what they went through in terms of fearing for their life and I am determined to bring down robberies."
