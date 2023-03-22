Met officer dismissed for discriminatory behaviour
A Met Police officer has been dismissed after an investigation found he acted in a discriminatory and disrespectful way to black colleagues.
PC Toby Caswell used language and acted in a manner that belittled, mocked and humiliated three officers in particular, a misconduct panel heard.
He also also asked a colleague: "Why don't you go back to your own country?"
Ch Supt Andy Carter described PC Caswell's behaviour as "appalling".
The hearing comes the day after publication of Baroness Louise Casey's review of the Met which found racism, misogyny, and homophobia at the heart of the force.
PC Caswell's actions were investigated after colleagues reported his behaviour through the force's misconduct reporting channels.
He was alleged to have made the discriminatory comments between 2019 and 2021, the Met said.
The misconduct panel, which concluded on Wednesday, found PC Caswell breached the police standards of professional behaviour in respect of equality and diversity, authority, respect and courtesy and discreditable conduct.
PC Caswell was dismissed without notice after the panel found gross misconduct proven.
Ch Supt Carter, responsible for policing Camden and Islington at Central North Command Unit, said PC Caswell had been "quite rightly" dismissed.
"I am very sorry that his colleagues had to endure this behaviour and I welcome the fact that multiple officers reported PC Caswell's conduct so swift action could be taken," he said.
"Everyone in the Met is clearer than ever that we must root out those who corrupt the integrity of our organisation."
PC Caswell will be added to the Barred List held by the College of Policing.
