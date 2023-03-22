Amir Khan: Robbery spotter accusation wrong - court hears
A man accused of acting as a spotter in the gunpoint robbery of Amir Khan has told a jury that allegations he helped plan the ambush are "completely wrong".
The former world boxing champion 36, was targeted as he and his wife left a restaurant in Leyton in April 2022.
Mr Khan was forced to hand over his £70,000 diamond-encrusted Franck Muller watch by gunman Dante Campbell, 20, Snaresbrook Crown Court has heard.
Ismail Mohamed, 24, and Nurul Amin, 25, are accused of being "spotters".
Mr Mohamed, from Edmonton, and Mr Amin, from Harringay, north London, both deny conspiracy to rob.
Campbell and Ahmed Bana, 25, who drove the robbers to and from the scene in a silver Mercedes coupe, have admitted their roles in the plot.
The court heard Mr Mohamed and Mr Amin were with Hamza Kulane at the Sahara Grill restaurant in east London where the Khans were dining before the robbery.
The three kept track of Mr Khan's movements and relayed them by phone to Bana, jurors were told.
Under cross-examination on Wednesday, Mr Mohamed said he had simply been scrolling through social media.
Mr Mohamed denied that he had alerted anyone that Mr Khan was at the restaurant with a "nice spangly watch on his wrist" through a phone call, as stated by prosecutor Philip Evans KC.
The trial continues.
