Man dies from stabbing during suspected assault in Barnet
A man has died from a single stab wound to the heart during a suspected assault in north London.
The Met Police said officers were called to reports of an injured man in Chandos Avenue, Barnet, about 06:00 GMT on Monday.
Officers and paramedics attended but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Met said the man was believed to be Stefan Stelian Moraru, a 44-year-old Romanian national. His next of kin have been told.
An investigation has been launched, but so far no-one has been arrested.
Det Ch Insp Neil John said he was keen to hear from any witnesses who were in the area of Chandos Avenue and Whetstone High Street at about 22:30 GMT on Sunday.
He said: "Our enquiries suggest there was a disturbance or altercation on Chandos Avenue at or about this time and we are seeking any witnesses to this.
"I am particularly interested in anyone who may have had a dashcam when travelling through either of these roads at the time."