Casey report: Rape victim says no chance of reforming 'vile' Met Police
- Published
A woman who reported being raped to the Met Police has called the force "vile" and said she did not think there was any chance of reforming it.
Tashmia Owen was raped by two people in November 2020. What followed was a series of events in which she was warned she could be investigated.
She has spoken after Baroness Louise Casey's report into the Met's culture found widespread institutional failure.
The force said Ms Owen's complaint about her treatment was investigated.
Baroness Casey's report, commissioned in the wake of Sarah Everard's murder by serving officer Wayne Couzens in 2021, said Britain's biggest police force was "institutionally racist, misogynist and homophobic", and warned there may be more police officers like Couzens and serial rapist David Carrick.
It also revealed a picture of how crimes against women and children are investigated. It detailed a lunchbox being found in the same fridge as rape samples, which would have contaminated the evidence and, last summer, one fridge that broke down containing rape kits, meaning they could not be used as evidence.
Reacting to the report, Ms Owen, who has waived her right to anonymity, said she was not surprised. "It's sort of almost like a well-kept open secret," she said.
Detailing her dealings with the Met, she said her first contact was when police officers came to her home to speak to her about the attack.
"They were brilliant, they were incredibly supportive, very patient with me," she said.
They took her to a facility called the Havens, a network of sexual assault referral centres managed by an NHS Foundation Trust.
'I would be investigated instead'
The following day, after her recorded interview in which she recounted the details of her rape, she first came into contact with the detective who would look after her case.
"After the interview finished, the detective came into the room, he had been watching through the cameras, and told me if I deleted anything on my phone he would be investigating me instead. That was his introduction to me," she said.
Her contact from there continued in a manner that was "very antagonistic and accusatory", she said.
Ms Owen's friends, who were being spoken to as witnesses, had "fractious" interactions with the same detective and he was "confrontational with them also, as if they had done something wrong".
As the investigation continued, she became concerned for her own safety and that of her children, due to threats she had seen online.
The detective "called me a liar", she said. "He said to stop telling him about what was being written on the internet and what was happening.
"I had said that I found it harmful and I was finding it scary, because this person had also threatened me online repeatedly, and my children."
She also said he told her he did not agree with her definition of "harm".
"He believed that the only way that this person would be harming me would be if they arrived at my home and they had proceeded to break all my limbs," she said.
"Only then should I call him and let him know that some harm was being done to me. I was just stunned, scared, because I realised that I was not being believed and I wasn't going to be kept safe. It was in my hands."
Ms Owen added: "And in some ways, my hands were tied, because he pointed out that if I tried to do things on my own, without them, that he would arrest me instead."
She said when she put in a complaint about the detective, another officer who was also looking into her complaint laughed when she explained what had happened and told her: "Oh, yes, that's what he's like. He's essentially a dinosaur; all bark, no bite."
'Abhorrent institution'
He was then "quite flippant and dismissed it".
Of the attitude in the Met, she said: "It's quite abhorrent but it seems to be prevailing in the police force. It feels like we can't get away from it.
"They are an abhorrent institution and I don't think there is any chance of reforming them."
In response, the Met Police said it had received a complaint in 2022 regarding comments allegedly made to the complainant by the investigating officer, who was a detective constable, and a detective sergeant.
The complaint was investigated by the Professional Standards Unit, the force said.
It added the sergeant was given reflective practice and reminded about the appropriate use of language when referring to a colleague, while the investigation into the constable was inconclusive.
