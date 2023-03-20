Motorcyclist dies during police pursuit in Tower Hamlets
- Published
A motorcyclist has died and another was injured during a police pursuit in east London.
The motorcycle, with two riders, was being pursued by Met Police officers when it collided with railings on Commercial Road in Tower Hamlets in the early hours.
It had earlier failed to stop on request, the force said.
A 30-year-old man died at the scene, while a 29-year-old man was taken to hospital.
The injured man is not in a life-threatening condition, police said.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is set to carry out an investigation after the Met's Directorate of Professional Standards made a referral.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.