London bus driver trial: Woman died under shunted bus, court told
- Published
A woman died after she was propelled into the air and under a parked bus, a court has heard.
Melissa Burr, 32, suffered multiple injuries after the bus was shunted forward on Terminus Place, outside London's Victoria railway station.
The crash took place during morning rush-hour on 10 August 2021.
Bus driver Olusofa Popoola, 60, is accused of causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury to fellow bus driver Diane Mathuranayagum.
Opening Mr Popoola's trial at the Old Bailey, prosecutor Alex Williams said the bus terminus at Victoria was busier than usual as the Circle and District Tube line was not operating.
The defendant's bus was third in a line of single-decker 507 buses, with Ms Mathuranayagum driving the bus in front.
When the first 507 bus moved off, she moved up to the front, applied the brake and got out, standing by the open door, jurors heard.
Ms Burr, from Rainham, Kent, was the first of three pedestrians to cross in front of the line of buses.
'Did not stop'
Mr Williams said: "The parked bus lurched forward. It hit Ms Burr, who was propelled up and forward. The people behind her jumped back out of the way.
"The driver of the bus was thrown out of the door of the parked bus and on to the pavement.
"The driverless parked bus did not stop but continued to go forward, running over Ms Burr who ended up under the bus and very sadly died as a consequence of the multiple injuries that she received."
An investigation found the defendant did not apply the brake, but continued to apply the accelerator pedal before finally stopping his vehicle with the parking brake, the court heard.
Mr Williams said Mr Popoola, from Peckham, south London, had admitted causing Ms Burr's death by careless driving but denied his driving was dangerous.
He told jurors: "The prosecution does not say that the defendant drove dangerously deliberately, but his intentions are neither here nor there.
"He drove forward for pretty much the whole length of the bus in front, accelerating as he did so, shunting that parked bus, which had its own parking brake on, in a way that was obviously dangerous and which caused both the pedestrian's death and serious injury to the other driver."
Jurors were told they would have to view "distressing" CCTV of Ms Burr being struck by the bus to assess how Mr Popoola was driving.
The trial continues.