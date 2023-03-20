London Eye gets a spring clean
- Published
One of London's most iconic landmarks has had a spring clean in time for the new season.
Staff braved heights of 135m (443ft) to reach the glass pods on the London Eye on the South Bank and ensure each one was washed and polished.
The landmark, which first opened in 2000, has 32 pods, each weighing 11 tonnes.
A crew of cleaners wore harnesses and protective gear while being hoisted atop the pods.
Pictures of the cleaners show them suspended in the air while cleaning the wheel's capsules against the backdrop of Elizabeth Tower, which houses Big Ben
Imran Tauqir, general manager at the lastminute.com London Eye, said: "This is polishing with a panoramic view.
"Keeping every pane of glass in our pods gleaming all year round is vital so we can ensure our visitors can take in the full majesty of our world-famous views across the capital.
"2023 is set to be a big year for us, with London forecast to receive 21.6 million visitors across the year.
"We're looking forward to a spring season of celebration in the capital, thanks to Easter, the coronation and an extra bank holiday."
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk