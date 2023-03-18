Erith shooting: Fifth person charged after man found fatally shot
A fifth person has been charged with the fatal shooting of a 24-year-old man in south-east London.
Kai Osibodu, 23, has been charged with murder and two counts of attempted murder following the death of Kai McGinley in Erith on 9 February.
Officers were called to Pembroke Road in the area last month where Mr McGinley was found with gunshot wounds.
Mr Osibodu, of Riverdale Road, Erith, is due at Bromley Magistrates' Court later.
Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended and found Mr McGinley with a gunshot injury, he died at the scene.
The Met previously charged four people in connection with the shooting.
Enriko Spahiu, 20, of Elmhurst, Belvedere, and Jalees Selby-Gangera, 18, of Woodfield Close, Erith were charged with murder and attempted murder on 9 March.
Connor Brooks, 20, of Horsa Road, Erith, and Bradlee Reeve, 33, of Chapman Road, Erith, were charged with murder and two counts of attempted murder on 11 March.
A plea hearing is scheduled for 30 May at the Old Bailey with a trial to follow at the same court on 3 January.
Officers have also arrested three other people in connection with the killing, who have since all either been bailed or released without further action.
Inquiries into the circumstances remain ongoing.
