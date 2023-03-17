London stabbings: Off-duty police officers attacked in Soho
- Published
A man has been arrested after two off-duty police officers were stabbed in central London.
The Met Police said the incident happened in Greek Street, Soho, at about 03:30 GMT on Friday.
Police said both men were taken to hospital for treatment and their condition was now stable.
A man was held on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and possessing Class A drugs and was in custody at a west London police station.
Officers were called by London Ambulance Service to reports that a man had been stabbed and found the second injured man when they went to the scene.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.