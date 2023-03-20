Hanwell: Teenager charged with murder of 62-year-old

Met Police officersGetty Images
Police were called to the scene of the alleged attack early on Sunday morning

A teenager has been charged with murder after an alleged attack on a man.

Metropolitan Police officers were called just after 00:50 GMT on Sunday to reports a man had been assaulted on Boston Road in Hanwell, west London.

A 62-year-old, who has not yet been formally identified but is believed to be Jerald Netto, from Southall, was taken to hospital and died later that day.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested a short time after the incident.

He is due before Ealing Magistrates' Court on Monday.

Two other males were also arrested: a man in his 20s, who has been bailed pending further inquiries, and another 16-year-old boy, released without further action.

Nobody else was being sought, police said.

Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.