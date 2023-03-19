Machete-ban petition launched as London watch robberies rise
A London councillor has launched a petition to ban the sale of machetes after he was robbed last year.
Andrew Dinsmore, a Conservative member of Hammersmith and Fulham Council, had his watch stolen by a machete-wielding thief on a moped in broad daylight.
High-value watch thefts rose by 65% in London from 2021 to 2022.
Policing Minister Chris Philp has announced plans for a consultation on getting dangerous weapons, including machetes, off the streets.
Mr Dinsmore told the BBC: "As we were walking along, a man on the back of a bike jumped off and pulled out an 18-inch machete and charged towards me, screaming.
"In May and June last year when the event happened to me, there were 90 incidents across Kensington and Chelsea, Hammersmith, Fulham, which is more than one a day."
His attackers were jailed.
In April 2022 boxer Amir Khan was robbed at gunpoint for his £72,000 watch.
Three men are currently on trial at Snaresbrook Crown Court. All deny conspiracy to rob.
'I don't feel safe'
Between January and July 2022, there were 621 high-value watch thefts in London, up by almost 300 on the same period last year.
Thieves have been known to stalk victims around department stores and even steal watches to order with "shopping lists" being found on some of those arrested.
More than a third of the capital's watch robbery cases occur in West London.
One Londoner said £180,000 of jewellery was robbed from her last year.
"I've stopped wearing jewellery in public, I really don't wear a watch anymore. I don't feel safe to even have jewellery in the house," she said.
James, a high-end watch seller in Mayfair, said he's been stalked on a number of occasions when wearing or working on expensive watches.
"There was a a young Middle Eastern boy who lost his life over a £30,000 Rolex, and an elderly gentleman who had his arm cut off for a watch, so it really is quite scary," he said.
The petition for banning the online sale of machetes has reached almost 140,000 signatures.
It has recently received the backing of ministers and MPs from across the parties.
