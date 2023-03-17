Advice for a long life from Orpington 108-year-old: 'Work hard but party harder'
The secret to a long and happy life is "a tipple at lunchtime" and partying, a great-great-grandmother has said after turning 108 years old.
Mary Ann Clifton, who is known as Rosina, gave out the advice during her party in Orpington, south-east London.
Ms Clifton was joined by the Mayor of Bromley at a surprise afternoon tea party organised by the team at Care UK's Foxbridge House on Thursday.
The centenarian also received a birthday telegram from the King.
Elaborating on her top tips for living into her 11th decade, Ms Clifton encouraged people to enjoy a midday "tipple".
"(It's) never done me any harm," she said. "Work hard but party harder - a bit of hard work won't hurt you."
Ms Clifton was born on 16 March 1915 in Lambeth, south London, and after finishing school she followed her passion for fashion, working as a clothing cutter and before joining her daughter's printing business.
She met her late husband Ernie at school when they were just 12. The pair had two children, Pamela and Bernie, and Rosina now has four grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren.
Stella Barnes, home manager at Foxbridge House, said Ms Clifton is a "much-loved and popular" resident, adding staff worked quickly to plan the surprise party, where they "read out the King's birthday card message and enjoyed scones with jam and cream" alongside a singalong to music from the 1920s through to the 1940s.
