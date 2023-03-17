Boris Johnson reselected as candidate for Uxbridge and South Ruislip
Boris Johnson has been reselected as the Conservative candidate for the Uxbridge and South Ruislip constituency.
It follows speculation the former prime minister might seek a safer seat ahead of the next general election in 2025.
Allies of Mr Johnson have always rejected this idea.
While Mr Johnson holds a 7,000-vote majority, his seat is seen as a target for Labour at the next election.
Since leaving office in September, Mr Johnson has declared more than £1m in speaking fees.
Earlier this month, he criticised the deal with the EU Prime Minister Rishi Sunak agreed to replace elements of the Northern Ireland Protocol.
In a statement on Thursday night, the Uxbridge and South Ruislip Conservative Association said: "Tonight the Uxbridge and South Ruislip selection committee adopted Boris Johnson as our parliamentary candidate.
"We look forward to continuing to work alongside him to deliver for the residents and communities within the constituency, where he has strong connections and involvement.
"His commitment to deliver a new Hillingdon Hospital for Uxbridge and South Ruislip residents remains at the forefront of his work as our local MP."
