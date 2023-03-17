Brixton Academy crush: Fresh appeal for witnesses made by police
- Published
A fresh appeal has been launched by police for photos or video footage from the Brixton Academy crush.
Mother-of-two Rebecca Ikumelo, 33, and security guard Gaby Hutchinson, 23, both died after a crowd surge outside the venue during a gig on 15 December.
A woman injured in the surge remains in a critical condition three months later.
"If you were there, please don't ignore this plea," said Det Supt Dave Kennett of the Met Police.
He said: "We know there were thousands of people there and that many will have seen what happened," and urged witnesses to imagine the families who were struggling to come to terms with their loss.
Det Supt Kennett added: "We are carrying out a comprehensive analysis of any available CCTV footage in and around the scene, but, if you have footage filmed that night, we'd very much like to see it."
Shortly after the crush at Afro-pop singer Asake's gig, Lambeth council suspended the Academy's licence and ruled it should not reopen until 16 April at the earliest.
Academy Music Group (AMG), which runs the venue, said the venue would stay closed while several investigations continued.
The Met is asking people to visit its Major Incident Public Portal to submit information about the crush.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk