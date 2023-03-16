Jordan Briscoe death: Third person charged over fatal Tottenham stabbing
- Published
A third person has been charged over the death of a man who was stabbed in north London earlier this month.
Jordan Briscoe was found with stab wounds in Tottenham on 5 March. Paramedics treated the 25-year-old but he died in hospital later that night.
Jahoe Allen, 32, of no fixed address, is accused of murder and robbery and is due to appear before Hendon magistrates on Friday, the Met Police said.
A man and a boy were previously charged and two others have also been arrested.
Karl Black, 42, from Cassiobury Road, Walthamstow, has been charged with conspiracy to murder and conspiracy to rob and is next due to appear at the Old Bailey on 11 April.
A boy, aged 17, has been charged with murder and robbery and is next due to appear before the Old Bailey on 29 May.
An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and a 35-year-old woman has also been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder. Both have been bailed to dates in April.