Amir Khan: Man admits role in robbing boxer
A man accused of being the getaway driver in a raid in which Amir Khan's £72,000 watch was snatched has changed his plea midway though the trial.
On Thursday, Ahmed Bana, 25, admitted his role in the robbery of the boxer after first pleading not guilty.
Mr Khan was attacked as he left a restaurant in Leyton in east London with his wife, jurors have heard.
Gunman Dante Campbell, 20, has also pleaded guilty. Ismail Mohamed, 24, and Nurul Amin, 25, deny involvement.
Prosecutors at Snaresbrook Crown Court have described how Bana was the driver of a silver Mercedes, which dropped Campbell and another unknown robber at the scene.
CCTV footage
The court has heard that Mr Khan, 36, was forced by Campbell, from Hornsey in north London, to hand over his bespoke rose gold diamond-encrusted Franck Muller watch.
The robbery, which lasted only seconds, was captured on CCTV that has been played to the jury. It shows Mr Khan smiling as he leaves the restaurant with his wife, 31-year-old Faryal Makhdoom.
In the footage, the former world boxing champion and his wife cross the road towards a waiting car, driven by the boxer's friend, Omar Khalid, while two robbers get out of a Mercedes coupe parked in front.
As Mr Khan goes to open the passenger-side door, a hooded man jogs towards him, raising his right arm to point a gun at the Bolton-born boxer, who hands over his watch.
The robbers then run back to the Mercedes, which drives off, as members of the public rush towards Mr Khan.
Mr Mohamed, from Edmonton, and Mr Amin, from Haringey, both in north London, deny conspiracy to rob.
Bana admitted conspiracy to commit robbery and possession of an imitation firearm after being re-arraigned on the charges on Thursday.
The jury was asked to return guilty verdicts to both charges after hearing his pleas.
