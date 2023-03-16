Manish Shah: Jailed GP sees further sex assault charges dropped
- Published
A former family GP jailed for 115 sexual assaults against 28 women and girls has been formally cleared of molesting seven more women after charges were dropped.
Manish Shah, 53, was handed multiple life sentences for carrying out unnecessary intimate examinations on patients for his sexual gratification.
Prosecutor Tom Nicholson offered no evidence on 46 more charges.
Judge Peter Rook ordered not guilty verdicts to be entered.
The Old Bailey previously heard how Shah flattered and groomed vulnerable victims.
He used the cases of celebrities Angelina Jolie and Jade Goody to instil fear in the women and girls, aged 15 to 34, so that they would agree to the invasive exams, then falsified records to cover it up.
At the time, Shah had been a well-regarded GP partner at Mawney Road medical practice in Romford, east London. He was suspended and then struck off.
In February 2020, Shah was handed three life sentences with a minimum term of 15 years in prison for 90 offences against 24 women after two separate trials.
A third trial ended in December, with 25 more convictions for sexual offences against four more women and girls.
In January, Judge Rook handed Shah two more life sentences with a minimum term of 10 years for those offences to run concurrently with earlier sentences.
The life sentences related to offences against the two youngest victims who were 15 and 17 when Shah began to abuse them.
Judge Rook said at the time that Shah remained a "danger to women" as he highlighted the "scale and nature" of his crimes.
Shah was not required to be present for the latest hearing at the Old Bailey.
